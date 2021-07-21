All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 57 38 .600 _ Tampa Bay 56 39 .589 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 57 38 .600 _ Tampa Bay 56 39 .589 1 New York 49 44 .527 7 Toronto 48 43 .527 7 Baltimore 31 63 .330 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 58 37 .611 _ Cleveland 47 45 .511 9½ Detroit 45 51 .469 13½ Minnesota 40 55 .421 18 Kansas City 38 55 .409 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 58 38 .604 _ Oakland 55 42 .567 3½ Seattle 51 44 .537 6½ Los Angeles 46 48 .489 11 Texas 35 60 .368 22½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 49 43 .533 _ Philadelphia 47 46 .505 2½ Atlanta 46 47 .495 3½ Washington 45 49 .479 5 Miami 40 55 .421 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 40 .583 _ Cincinnati 49 46 .516 6½ Chicago 47 48 .495 8½ St. Louis 47 48 .495 8½ Pittsburgh 36 59 .379 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 59 35 .628 _ Los Angeles 59 37 .615 1 San Diego 55 42 .567 5½ Colorado 41 54 .432 18½ Arizona 29 68 .299 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

Detroit 4, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 5

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-9) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Seattle (Flexen 9-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 6, Miami 3

Atlanta 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6

Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 6

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 5:20 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at St. Louis (Kim 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.