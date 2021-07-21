All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|57
|38
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|56
|39
|.589
|1
|New York
|49
|44
|.527
|7
|Toronto
|48
|43
|.527
|7
|Baltimore
|31
|63
|.330
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|37
|.611
|_
|Cleveland
|47
|45
|.511
|9½
|Detroit
|45
|51
|.469
|13½
|Minnesota
|40
|55
|.421
|18
|Kansas City
|38
|55
|.409
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|38
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|3½
|Seattle
|51
|44
|.537
|6½
|Los Angeles
|46
|48
|.489
|11
|Texas
|35
|60
|.368
|22½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|43
|.533
|_
|Philadelphia
|47
|46
|.505
|2½
|Atlanta
|46
|47
|.495
|3½
|Washington
|45
|49
|.479
|5
|Miami
|40
|55
|.421
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|40
|.583
|_
|Cincinnati
|49
|46
|.516
|6½
|Chicago
|47
|48
|.495
|8½
|St. Louis
|47
|48
|.495
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|59
|.379
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|59
|35
|.628
|_
|Los Angeles
|59
|37
|.615
|1
|San Diego
|55
|42
|.567
|5½
|Colorado
|41
|54
|.432
|18½
|Arizona
|29
|68
|.299
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2
Detroit 4, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4
Houston 9, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 5
Seattle 6, Colorado 4
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-9) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Seattle (Flexen 9-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2
Washington 6, Miami 3
Atlanta 2, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4
Seattle 6, Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6
Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 6
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 5:20 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at St. Louis (Kim 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.