All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Tampa Bay
|53
|37
|.589
|1½
|New York
|46
|43
|.517
|8
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|Baltimore
|28
|61
|.315
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|35
|.607
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|Detroit
|40
|51
|.440
|15
|Minnesota
|39
|50
|.438
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|52
|40
|.565
|3½
|Seattle
|48
|43
|.527
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|9
|Texas
|35
|55
|.389
|19½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|40
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|44
|44
|.500
|3½
|Atlanta
|44
|45
|.494
|4
|Washington
|42
|47
|.472
|6
|Miami
|39
|50
|.438
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|Cincinnati
|48
|42
|.533
|4
|Chicago
|44
|46
|.489
|8
|St. Louis
|44
|46
|.489
|8
|Pittsburgh
|34
|56
|.378
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|57
|32
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|56
|35
|.615
|2
|San Diego
|53
|40
|.570
|6
|Colorado
|40
|51
|.440
|18
|Arizona
|26
|66
|.283
|32½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Ryu 8-5), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Oakland (Manaea 6-6), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-3) at Colorado (González 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.