Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 55 36 .604 _
Tampa Bay 53 37 .589
New York 46 43 .517 8
Toronto 45 42 .517 8
Baltimore 28 61 .315 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 35 .607 _
Cleveland 45 42 .517 8
Detroit 40 51 .440 15
Minnesota 39 50 .438 15
Kansas City 36 53 .404 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 55 36 .604 _
Oakland 52 40 .565
Seattle 48 43 .527 7
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9
Texas 35 55 .389 19½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 40 .540 _
Philadelphia 44 44 .500
Atlanta 44 45 .494 4
Washington 42 47 .472 6
Miami 39 50 .438 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _
Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4
Chicago 44 46 .489 8
St. Louis 44 46 .489 8
Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 57 32 .640 _
Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2
San Diego 53 40 .570 6
Colorado 40 51 .440 18
Arizona 26 66 .283 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 5, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Texas 1

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Minnesota 12, Detroit 9, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 7, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Philadelphia 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 3, Washington 1

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

