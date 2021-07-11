All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 55 35 .611 _ Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 55 35 .611 _ Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 1½ New York 46 42 .523 8 Toronto 44 42 .512 9 Baltimore 28 60 .318 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 53 35 .602 _ Cleveland 45 42 .517 7½ Detroit 40 50 .444 14 Minnesota 38 50 .432 15 Kansas City 36 53 .404 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 54 36 .600 _ Oakland 51 40 .560 3½ Seattle 48 42 .533 6 Los Angeles 44 44 .500 9 Texas 35 54 .393 18½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 47 39 .547 _ Atlanta 44 44 .500 4 Philadelphia 43 44 .494 4½ Washington 42 46 .477 6 Miami 38 50 .432 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 38 .582 _ Cincinnati 47 42 .528 5 Chicago 44 46 .489 8½ St. Louis 44 46 .489 8½ Pittsburgh 33 56 .371 19

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 56 32 .636 _ Los Angeles 55 35 .611 2 San Diego 53 39 .576 5 Colorado 39 51 .433 18 Arizona 26 65 .286 31½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 10, Washington 4

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

