Coronavirus News: Mobile vaccination unit in Md. continues efforts | DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Mask or no mask? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 55 35 .611 _
Tampa Bay 53 36 .596
New York 46 42 .523 8
Toronto 44 42 .512 9
Baltimore 28 60 .318 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 53 35 .602 _
Cleveland 45 42 .517
Detroit 40 50 .444 14
Minnesota 38 50 .432 15
Kansas City 36 53 .404 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 54 36 .600 _
Oakland 51 40 .560
Seattle 48 42 .533 6
Los Angeles 44 44 .500 9
Texas 35 54 .393 18½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 39 .547 _
Atlanta 44 44 .500 4
Philadelphia 43 44 .494
Washington 42 46 .477 6
Miami 38 50 .432 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 38 .582 _
Cincinnati 47 42 .528 5
Chicago 44 46 .489
St. Louis 44 46 .489
Pittsburgh 33 56 .371 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 56 32 .636 _
Los Angeles 55 35 .611 2
San Diego 53 39 .576 5
Colorado 39 51 .433 18
Arizona 26 65 .286 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 10, Washington 4

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up