All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 54 34 .614 _ Tampa Bay 51 36 .586 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 54 34 .614 _ Tampa Bay 51 36 .586 2½ Toronto 44 40 .524 8 New York 44 42 .512 9 Baltimore 28 58 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 51 35 .593 _ Cleveland 43 42 .506 7½ Detroit 40 48 .455 12 Minnesota 36 50 .419 15 Kansas City 36 51 .414 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 54 34 .614 _ Oakland 50 39 .562 4½ Seattle 46 42 .523 8 Los Angeles 44 42 .512 9 Texas 34 53 .391 19½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 38 .542 _ Philadelphia 42 43 .494 4 Atlanta 42 44 .488 4½ Washington 42 44 .488 4½ Miami 38 48 .442 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 36 .596 _ Cincinnati 45 42 .517 7 Chicago 43 45 .489 9½ St. Louis 43 45 .489 9½ Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 54 32 .628 _ Los Angeles 54 34 .614 1 San Diego 52 38 .578 4 Colorado 38 50 .432 17 Arizona 25 64 .281 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-7) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Seattle (Flexen 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1

Colorado 9, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9, Washington 8

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 7-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

