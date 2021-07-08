All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|54
|34
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|51
|36
|.586
|2½
|Toronto
|44
|40
|.524
|8
|New York
|44
|41
|.518
|8½
|Baltimore
|28
|58
|.326
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|51
|35
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|42
|.500
|8
|Detroit
|40
|47
|.460
|11½
|Kansas City
|36
|50
|.419
|15
|Minnesota
|35
|50
|.412
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|33
|.621
|_
|Oakland
|49
|39
|.557
|5½
|Seattle
|45
|42
|.517
|9
|Los Angeles
|44
|42
|.512
|9½
|Texas
|34
|53
|.391
|20
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|38
|.542
|_
|Washington
|42
|43
|.494
|4
|Atlanta
|42
|44
|.488
|4½
|Philadelphia
|41
|43
|.488
|4½
|Miami
|38
|47
|.447
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|36
|.591
|_
|Cincinnati
|45
|41
|.523
|6
|Chicago
|43
|44
|.494
|8½
|St. Louis
|43
|45
|.489
|9
|Pittsburgh
|32
|54
|.372
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|54
|32
|.628
|_
|Los Angeles
|53
|34
|.609
|1½
|San Diego
|51
|38
|.573
|4½
|Colorado
|37
|50
|.425
|17½
|Arizona
|25
|63
|.284
|30
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Detroit 5, Texas 3
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
Toronto 10, Baltimore 2
Houston 4, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-3) at Baltimore (López 2-11), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at Texas (Lyles 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2
Washington 15, San Diego 5
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 2-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.