Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 52 31 .627 _
Tampa Bay 47 35 .573
Toronto 42 38 .525
New York 41 39 .513
Baltimore 27 55 .329 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 32 .605 _
Cleveland 42 37 .532 6
Detroit 36 46 .439 13½
Kansas City 34 47 .420 15
Minnesota 33 47 .413 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 50 33 .602 _
Oakland 48 36 .571
Seattle 44 39 .530 6
Los Angeles 40 41 .494 9
Texas 32 50 .390 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 36 .532 _
Washington 40 40 .500
Atlanta 40 41 .494 3
Philadelphia 38 41 .481 4
Miami 34 46 .425

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 33 .602 _
Chicago 42 40 .512
Cincinnati 41 40 .506 8
St. Louis 41 42 .494 9
Pittsburgh 29 52 .358 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 51 30 .630 _
Los Angeles 51 31 .622 ½
San Diego 49 35 .583
Colorado 35 48 .422 17
Arizona 23 61 .274 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Houston 7, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 4

Boston 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 7

Seattle 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-4), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 1-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-10) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 9, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 11, Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Atlanta (Muller 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Long 1-1) at Arizona (Faria 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

