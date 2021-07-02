All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|52
|31
|.627
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|35
|.573
|4½
|Toronto
|42
|38
|.525
|8½
|New York
|41
|39
|.513
|9½
|Baltimore
|27
|55
|.329
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|32
|.605
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|37
|.532
|6
|Detroit
|36
|46
|.439
|13½
|Kansas City
|34
|47
|.420
|15
|Minnesota
|33
|47
|.413
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|33
|.602
|_
|Oakland
|48
|36
|.571
|2½
|Seattle
|44
|39
|.530
|6
|Los Angeles
|40
|41
|.494
|9
|Texas
|32
|50
|.390
|17½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|36
|.532
|_
|Washington
|40
|40
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|40
|41
|.494
|3
|Philadelphia
|38
|41
|.481
|4
|Miami
|34
|46
|.425
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|33
|.602
|_
|Chicago
|42
|40
|.512
|7½
|Cincinnati
|41
|40
|.506
|8
|St. Louis
|41
|42
|.494
|9
|Pittsburgh
|29
|52
|.358
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|51
|30
|.630
|_
|Los Angeles
|51
|31
|.622
|½
|San Diego
|49
|35
|.583
|3½
|Colorado
|35
|48
|.422
|17
|Arizona
|23
|61
|.274
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Boston 15, Kansas City 1
Seattle 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Houston 7, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 4
Boston 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 7
Seattle 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-4), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 1-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-7), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-10) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4
Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 5
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
St. Louis 9, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 11, Arizona 4
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Atlanta (Muller 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Long 1-1) at Arizona (Faria 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
