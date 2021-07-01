All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 51 31 .622 _ Tampa Bay 47 34 .580 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 51 31 .622 _ Tampa Bay 47 34 .580 3½ Toronto 41 38 .519 8½ New York 41 39 .513 9 Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 48 32 .600 _ Cleveland 42 36 .538 5 Detroit 36 45 .444 12½ Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½ Kansas City 33 47 .413 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 49 33 .598 _ Oakland 48 35 .578 1½ Seattle 43 39 .524 6 Los Angeles 39 41 .488 9 Texas 32 49 .395 16½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 41 36 .532 _ Washington 40 39 .506 2 Atlanta 39 41 .488 3½ Philadelphia 37 41 .474 4½ Miami 34 45 .430 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 49 33 .598 _ Chicago 42 39 .519 6½ Cincinnati 40 40 .500 8 St. Louis 40 42 .488 9 Pittsburgh 29 51 .363 19

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 50 30 .625 _ Los Angeles 50 31 .617 ½ San Diego 49 34 .590 2½ Colorado 35 47 .427 16 Arizona 23 60 .277 28½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Houston 2

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Houston 7, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3) at Detroit (Mize 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 5-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 4-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at Oakland (Montas 7-7), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings

Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

