Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 51 31 .622 _
Tampa Bay 47 34 .580
Toronto 41 38 .519
New York 41 39 .513 9
Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 32 .600 _
Cleveland 42 36 .538 5
Detroit 36 45 .444 12½
Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½
Kansas City 33 47 .413 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 49 33 .598 _
Oakland 48 35 .578
Seattle 43 39 .524 6
Los Angeles 39 41 .488 9
Texas 32 49 .395 16½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 36 .532 _
Washington 40 39 .506 2
Atlanta 39 41 .488
Philadelphia 37 41 .474
Miami 34 45 .430 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 49 33 .598 _
Chicago 42 39 .519
Cincinnati 40 40 .500 8
St. Louis 40 42 .488 9
Pittsburgh 29 51 .363 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 30 .625 _
Los Angeles 50 31 .617 ½
San Diego 49 34 .590
Colorado 35 47 .427 16
Arizona 23 60 .277 28½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Houston 2

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Houston 7, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3) at Detroit (Mize 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 5-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 4-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at Oakland (Montas 7-7), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings

Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up