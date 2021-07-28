Argentina 3, France 2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13) Argentina_Spiker-F. Conte (13-32), C. Poglajen (14-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Loser (3-12),…

Argentina 3, France 2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13)

Argentina_Spiker-F. Conte (13-32), C. Poglajen (14-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Loser (3-12), F. Pereyra (1-1), B. Lima (1-9), F. Conte (2-12), C. Poglajen (2-10), E. Palacios (1-3); Server-L. de Cecco (0-15), S. Sole (0-22), A. Loser (2-13), B. Lima (3-19), F. Conte (1-21), C. Poglajen (0-9); Scorer-B. Lima (18-54).

France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (20-30), J. Patry (17-33) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (3-12), T. Clevenot (3-6), J. Patry (4-12), N. le Goff (2-14); Server-B. Chinenyeze (0-12), A. Brizard (0-8), T. Clevenot (1-18), Y. Louati (0-1), E. Ngapeth (0-20), J. Patry (1-18), K. Tillie (0-3), B. Toniutti (0-4), N. le Goff (0-17); Scorer-T. Clevenot (24-54).

Referees_Liu Jiang, China. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

