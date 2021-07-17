Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Altidore scores, Toronto ties…

Altidore scores, Toronto ties Orlando City in return home

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore returned to action with a goal and Toronto FC — playing at home in front of fans for the first time since March 2020 — tied Orlando City 1-1 on Saturday night.

Altidore’s 72nd-minute feel-good moment at BMO Field was negated five minutes later by Nani’s tying penalty kick.

Altidore came on in the 64th minute to a standing ovation. He last played May 22 due to a falling out with former coach Chris Armas.

Video review convinced referee Marcos de Oliveira to point to the spot after goalkeeper Alex Bono took out Orlando’s Benji Michel. Bono was left exposed after Brazilian fullback Auro misread a long high ball, allowing the Orlando attacker to go in alone. Bono got a hand to Nani’s penalty kick but could not stop it.

It marked the first game at BMO Field for Toronto (2-8-3) since Sept. 1 and the first with fans in the stands since March 7, 2020.

Orlando is 6-3-4.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up