2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Soccer Wednesday, July 1

Women’s Group E, Great Britain vs. Chile, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Group F, China vs. Brazil, 4 a.m.

Women’s Group G, Sweden vs. United States, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Group E, Japan vs. Canada, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Group F, Zambia vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m.

Women’s Group G, Australia vs. New Zealand, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 22

Men’s Group C, Egypt vs. Spain, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Group A, Mexico vs. France, 4 a.m.

Men’s Group B, New Zealand vs. South Korea, 4 a.m.

Men’s Group D, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Group C, Argentina vs. Australia, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Group A, Japan vs. South Africa, 7 a.m.

Men’s Group B, Honduras vs. Romania, 7 a.m.

Men’s Group D, Brazil vs. Germany, 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 24

Women’s Group E, Chile vs. Canada, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Group F, China vs. Zambia, 4 a.m.

Women’s Group G, Sweden vs. Australia, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Group E, Japan vs. Great Britain, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Group F, Netherlands vs. Brazil, 7 a.m.

Women’s Group G, New Zealand vs. United States, 7:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men’s Group C, Egypt vs. Argentina, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Group A, France vs. South Africa, 4 a.m.

Men’s Group B, New Zealand vs. Honduras, 4 a.m.

Men’s Group D, Brazil vs. Ivory Coast, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Group C, Australia vs. Spain, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Group A, Japan vs. Mexico, 7 a.m.

Men’s Group B, Romania vs. South Korea, 7 a.m.

Men’s Group D, Saudi Arabia vs. Germany, 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Group G, New Zealand vs. Sweden, 4 a.m.

Women’s Group G, United States vs. Australia, 4 a.m.

Women’s Group E, Chile vs. Japan, 7 a.m.

Women’s Group E, Canada vs. Great Britain, 7 a.m.

Women’s Group F, Netherlands vs. China, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Group F, Brazil vs. Zambia, 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Group D, Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil, 4 a.m.

Men’s Group D, Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 4 a.m.

Men’s Group B, Romania vs. New Zealand, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Group B, South Korea vs. Honduras, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Group C, Australia vs. Egypt, 7 a.m.

Men’s Group C, Spain vs. Argentina, 7 a.m.

Men’s Group A, France vs. Japan, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Group A, South Africa vs. Mexico, 7:30 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Women’s Quarterfinal, 4 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 5 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 6 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 7 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Quarterfinal, 4 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 5 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 6 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 7 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 7 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 4 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 10 p.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 7 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 7:30 a.m.

Sport Climbing Sunday, Aug. 1 Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s Combined, Speed Qualification, 4 a.m.

Men’s Combined, Bouldering Qualification, 5 a.m.

Men’s Combined, Lead Qualification, 8:10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Women’s Combined, Speed Qualification, 4 a.m.

Women’s Combined, Bouldering Qualification, 5 a.m.

Women’s Combined, Lead Qualification, 8:10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Men’s Combined, Speed Final, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Combined, Bouldering Final, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Combined, Lead Final, 8:10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Combined, Speed Final, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Combined, Bouldering Final, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Combined, Lead Final, 8:10 a.m.

Surfing Saturday, July 24

Men’s Round 1 – Heat 1, 6 p.m.

Men’s Round 1 – Heat 2, 6:40 p.m.

Men’s Round 1 – Heat 3, 7:20 p.m.

Men’s Round 1 – Heat 4, 8 p.m.

Men’s Round 1 – Heat 5, 8:40 p.m.

Women’s Round 1 – Heat 1, 9:20 p.m.

Women’s Round 1 – Heat 2, 10 p.m.

Women’s Round 1 – Heat 3, 10:40 p.m.

Women’s Round 1 – Heat 4, 11:20 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Round 1 – Heat 5, midnight.

Men’s Round 2 – Heat 1, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Round 2 – Heat 2, 1:20 a.m.

Women’s Round 2 – Heat 1, 2 a.m.

Women’s Round 2 – Heat 2, 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Round 3 – Heat 1, 6 p.m.

Women’s Round 3 – Heat 2, 6:36 p.m.

Women’s Round 3 – Heat 3, 7:12 p.m.

Women’s Round 3 – Heat 4, 7:48 p.m.

Women’s Round 3 – Heat 5, 8:24 p.m.

Women’s Round 3 – Heat 6, 9 p.m.

Women’s Round 3 – Heat 7, 9:36 p.m.

Women’s Round 3 – Heat 8, 10:12 p.m.

Men’s Round 3 – Heat 1, 10:48 p.m.

Men’s Round 3 – Heat 2, 11:24 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s Round 3 – Heat 3, midnight.

Men’s Round 3 – Heat 4, 12:36 a.m.

Men’s Round 3 – Heat 5, 1:12 a.m.

Men’s Round 3 – Heat 6, 1:48 a.m.

Men’s Round 3 – Heat 7, 2:24 a.m.

Men’s Round 3 – Heat 8, 3 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals – Heat 1, 6 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals – Heat 2, 6:36 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals – Heat 3, 7:12 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals – Heat 4, 7:48 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals – Heat 1, 8:24 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals – Heat 2, 9 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals – Heat 3, 9:36 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals – Heat 4, 10:12 p.m.

Men’s Semifinals – Heat 1, 10:48 p.m.

Men’s Semifinals – Heat 2, 11:24 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Semifinals – Heat 1, midnight.

Women’s Semifinals – Heat 2, 12:36 a.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 7 p.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 7:45 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 9:15 p.m.

Swimming Wednesday, July 21 Saturday, July 24

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats, 6:02 a.m.

Women’s 100m Butterfly – Heats, 6:28 a.m.

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Heats, 6:48 a.m.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats, 7:55 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats, 8:15 a.m.

Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Men’s 400m Individual Medley Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Women’s 100m Butterfly Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 1, 9:40 p.m.

Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals, 9:40 p.m.

Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2, 9:46 p.m.

Men’s 400m Freestyle Final, 9:52 p.m.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final, 10:12 p.m.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1, 10:33 p.m.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals, 10:33 p.m.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2, 10:39 p.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final, 10:45 p.m.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals – Swim-Off, 11:15 p.m.

Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals – Swim-Off, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s 100m Backstroke – Heats, 6:02 a.m.

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heats, 6:22 a.m.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats, 6:59 a.m.

Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heats, 7:19 a.m.

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Heats, 7:39 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats – Swim-Off, 8:40 a.m.

Women’s 400m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 8:40 a.m.

Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats – Swim-Off, 8:40 a.m.

Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 8:40 a.m.

Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats – Swim-Off, 8:40 a.m.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats – Swim-Off, 8:40 a.m.

Women’s 100m Butterfly Final, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 1, 9:37 p.m.

Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals, 9:37 p.m.

Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 2, 9:43 p.m.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2, 9:56 p.m.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final, 10:12 p.m.

Women’s 400m Freestyle Final, 10:20 p.m.

Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 1, 10:31 p.m.

Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals, 10:31 p.m.

Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 2, 10:37 p.m.

Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 1, 10:53 p.m.

Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals, 10:53 p.m.

Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 2, 10:59 p.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final, 11:05 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals – Swim-Off, midnight.

Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals – Swim-Off, midnight.

Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals – Swim-Off, midnight.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals – Swim-Off, midnight.

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Heats, 6:02 a.m.

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heats, 6:29 a.m.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats, 6:56 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats, 7:32 a.m.

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats – Swim-Off, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats – Swim-Off, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 1, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 2, 9:36 p.m.

Men’s 200m Freestyle Final, 9:43 p.m.

Women’s 100m Backstroke Final, 9:51 p.m.

Men’s 100m Backstroke Final, 9:59 p.m.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final, 10:17 p.m.

Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal 1, 10:35 p.m.

Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals, 10:35 p.m.

Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal 2, 10:41 p.m.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 1, 10:58 p.m.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals, 10:58 p.m.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 2, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals – Swim-Off, 11:25 p.m.

Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals – Swim-Off, 11:25 p.m.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals Swim-Off, 11:25 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heats, 6:02 a.m.

Women’s 200m Butterfly – Heats, 6:28 a.m.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats, 6:50 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats, 7:17 a.m.

Men’s 800m Freestyle – Heats, 7:37 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Men’s 800m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Women’s 200m Butterfly Heats – Swim-Off, 8:35 a.m.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinal 1, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2, 9:35 p.m.

Women’s 200m Freestyle Final, 9:41 p.m.

Men’s 200m Butterfly Final, 9:49 p.m.

Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal 1, 9:57 p.m.

Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals, 9:57 p.m.

Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal 2, 10:04 p.m.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinal 1, 10:21 p.m.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals, 10:21 p.m.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinal 2, 10:28 p.m.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final, 10:45 p.m.

Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final, 10:54 p.m.

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final, 11:26 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals – Swim-Off, 12:10 a.m.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals – Swim-Off, 12:10 a.m.

Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals – Swim-Off, 12:10 a.m.

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Heats, 6:02 a.m.

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Heats, 6:25 a.m.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats, 6:52 a.m.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats, 7:15 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats, 7:34 a.m.

Men’s 200m Backstroke Heats – Swim-Off, 7:54 a.m.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Heats – Swim-Off, 7:54 a.m.

Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 7:54 a.m.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Heats – Swim-Off, 7:54 a.m.

Men’s 800m Freestyle Final, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final, 9:44 p.m.

Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinal 1, 9:53 p.m.

Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals, 9:53 p.m.

Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2, 9:58 p.m.

Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinal 1, 10:04 p.m.

Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals, 10:04 p.m.

Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinal 2, 10:11 p.m.

Women’s 200m Butterfly Final, 10:28 p.m.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Final, 10:37 p.m.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinal 1, 10:54 p.m.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals, 10:54 p.m.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinal 2, 11:01 p.m.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 1, 11:08 p.m.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals, 11:08 p.m.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 2, 11:14 p.m.

Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final, 11:31 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals – Swim-Off, 12:15 a.m.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals Swim-Off, 12:15 a.m.

Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals – Swim-Off, 12:15 a.m.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals – Swim-Off, 12:15 a.m.

Women’s 800m Freestyle – Heats, 6:02 a.m.

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heats, 6:50 a.m.

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Heats, 7:08 a.m.

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats, 7:28 a.m.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats – Swim-Off, 7:50 a.m.

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats – Swim-Off, 7:50 a.m.

Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats – Swim-Off, 7:50 a.m.

Women’s 800m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 7:50 a.m.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 1, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2, 9:35 p.m.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final, 9:41 p.m.

Men’s 200m Backstroke Final, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s 100m Freestyle Final, 9:59 p.m.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final, 10:16 p.m.

Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinal 1, 10:35 p.m.

Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals, 10:35 p.m.

Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinal 2, 10:42 p.m.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals – Swim-Off, 11:20 p.m.

Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals – Swim-Off, 11:20 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Heats, 6:02 a.m.

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Heats, 6:24 a.m.

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats, 6:48 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats, 8:36 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heat 1, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heat 2, 9 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heat 3, 9:10 a.m.

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 9:15 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats – Swim-Off, 9:15 a.m.

Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 9:15 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats – Swim-Off, 9:15 a.m.

Women’s 50m Freestyle Heats – Swim-Off, 9:15 a.m.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Final, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final, 9:37 p.m.

Women’s 800m Freestyle Final, 9:46 p.m.

Men’s 50m Freestyle Semifinal 1, 10:11 p.m.

Men’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals, 10:11 p.m.

Men’s 50m Freestyle Semifinal 2, 10:16 p.m.

Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinal 1, 10:32 p.m.

Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals, 10:32 p.m.

Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinal 2, 10:37 p.m.

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final, 10:43 p.m.

Men’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals – Swim-Off, 11:15 p.m.

Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals – Swim-Off, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s 50m Freestyle Final, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s 50m Freestyle Final, 9:37 p.m.

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final, 9:44 p.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final, 10:15 p.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final, 10:36 p.m.

