US Open Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
|San Diego
|Yardage: 7,652; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|435-35
|Mackenzie Hughes
|443
|534
|436-36
|Louis Oosthuizen
|543
|434
|535-36
|Russell Henley
|353
|345
|434-34
___
|Par in
|434
|544
|345-36-71—213
|Mackenzie Hughes
|424
|344
|344-32-68—208
|Louis Oosthuizen
|534
|454
|243-34-70—208
|Russell Henley
|524
|545
|345-37-71—208
