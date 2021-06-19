US Open Leaders Cards The Associated Press

Saturday At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) San Diego Yardage: 7,652; Par: 71 Third Round Par out 443 444 435-35 Mackenzie Hughes 443 534 436-36 Louis Oosthuizen 543 434 535-36 Russell Henley 353 345 434-34 ___ Par in 434 544 345-36-71—213 Mackenzie Hughes 424 344 344-32-68—208 Louis Oosthuizen 534 454 243-34-70—208 Russell Henley 524 545 345-37-71—208