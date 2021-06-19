JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » Sports » US Open Leaders Cards

US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
San Diego
Yardage: 7,652; Par: 71
Third Round
Par out 443 444 435-35
Mackenzie Hughes 443 534 436-36
Louis Oosthuizen 543 434 535-36
Russell Henley 353 345 434-34

___

Par in 434 544 345-36-71—213
Mackenzie Hughes 424 344 344-32-68—208
Louis Oosthuizen 534 454 243-34-70—208
Russell Henley 524 545 345-37-71—208

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up