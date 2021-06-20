CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 1:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 23 15 .605
Round Rock (Texas) 23 16 .590 ½
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 19 20 .487
El Paso (San Diego) 17 21 .447 6
Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 27 .308 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 26 13 .667
Tacoma (Seattle) 22 15 .595 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 21 .462 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 17 21 .447
Sacramento (San Francisco) 15 23 .395 10½

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7

Sugar Land 10 El Paso 3

Reno 15, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City 4, Round Rock 2

El Paso 15, Sugar Land 2

Reno 7, Albuquerque 6

Salt Lake 3, Sacramento 1

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 3

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon sheds light on CMMC review as accreditation body moves forward with new C3PAOs

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up