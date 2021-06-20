Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|23
|16
|.590
|½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|20
|.487
|4½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|17
|21
|.447
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|27
|.308
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|22
|15
|.595
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|18
|21
|.462
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|17
|21
|.447
|8½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|15
|23
|.395
|10½
___
|Friday’s Games
Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7
Sugar Land 10 El Paso 3
Reno 15, Albuquerque 2
Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3
Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 2
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City 4, Round Rock 2
El Paso 15, Sugar Land 2
Reno 7, Albuquerque 6
Salt Lake 3, Sacramento 1
Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 3
|Sunday’s Games
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:50 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
