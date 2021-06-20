Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 23 15 .605 — Round Rock (Texas) 23…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 23 15 .605 — Round Rock (Texas) 23 16 .590 ½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 19 20 .487 4½ El Paso (San Diego) 17 21 .447 6 Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 27 .308 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 26 13 .667 — Tacoma (Seattle) 22 15 .595 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 21 .462 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 17 21 .447 8½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 15 23 .395 10½

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7

Sugar Land 10 El Paso 3

Reno 15, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City 4, Round Rock 2

El Paso 15, Sugar Land 2

Reno 7, Albuquerque 6

Salt Lake 3, Sacramento 1

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 3

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

