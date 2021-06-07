CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Trimble, Southern Miss avoid elimination, beat Ole Miss 10-7

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 12:03 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Reed Trimble hit a two-run home run and added an RBI single during a seven-run first inning by Southern Miss and the Golden Eagles beat Mississippi 10-7 on Sunday night to avoid elimination at the Oxford Regional.

The teams play again Sunday for the regional title and a berth in the Super Regional. No. 2 seed Southern Miss (33-20) will play its fifth game in four days. The Golden Eagles lost to Florida State on Friday, beat Southeast Missouri State in a loser-out game Saturday and eliminated FSU with a 7-4 win earlier Sunday.

After top-seeded Ole Miss (43-20) scored four runs in the top of the first, Gabe Montenegro led off the bottom of the inning with a double and Trimble followed with a shot to left field. Dustin Dickerson fouled off four consecutive two-strike pitches before hit a two-out single through the left side to score Blake Johnson and Will McGillis. After a single by Montengro, Trimble’s single to center drove in Dickerson and made it 7-4 going into the second.

McGillis added a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to make it 9-5.

Hayden Dunhurst went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Rebels.

