FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Home » Sports » Ons Jabeur secures landmark…

Ons Jabeur secures landmark victory in Birmingham final

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final on Sunday.

It was also the Tunisian player’s first victory against Kasatkina. The fourth-seeded Russian, who was going for her third title this year, had won both previous contests against Jabeur, but they were not on grass.

The 24th-ranked Jabeur lost her two previous singles finals — against Kasatkina in Moscow in 2018 and at Charleston earlier this season.

Jabeur has a tour-leading 28 wins this year, tied with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up