Nani scores in 3rd straight game, Orlando beats Miami 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller and Nani scored seven minutes apart late in the second half and Orlando…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller and Nani scored seven minutes apart late in the second half and Orlando City beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Friday night.

Orlando (6-1-3) won for the third time in seven days. Miami (2-6-2) has lost four in a row.

Nani outran the defense on the right side for a long ball and sent it across the goal for Mueller’s one-touch finish in the 73rd minute to tie it at 1. Nani scored his third goal in three games in the 80th with a strike from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín, a second-half substitute, scored his fifth goal of the season in the 67th. He took three touches from the top of the box and slotted it inside the far post.

Orlando goalkeeper Brandon Austin made his third straight start in place of Pedro Gallese, who is on international duty with Peru.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.