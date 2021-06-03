CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Martin Odegaard to leave…

Martin Odegaard to leave Arsenal when loan deal expires

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Martin Odegaard will leave Arsenal when his loan deal expires at the end of June, the English club said Thursday.

The 22-year-old Norway midfielder spent the second half of this season on loan from Real Madrid, where he is expected to return and encounter a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the team’s final Premier League game of the season that he hoped to have given Odegaard “the hope and the feeling that this could be a good place for him.”

Brazil defender David Luiz and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos are also leaving when their contracts end on June 30, Arsenal said. Ceballos was on loan from Real Madrid, also.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

As more agencies reevaluate telework, OMB sets mid-July deadline to finalize office reentry plans

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up