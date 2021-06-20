Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|28
|11
|.667
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|26
|16
|.619
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|23
|19
|.548
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|17
|25
|.405
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|20
|22
|.476
|3½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|19
|22
|.463
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|31
|.262
|12½
___
|Saturday’s Games
San Jose 13, Modesto 4
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 3
Stockton 8, Fresno 5, 10 innings
Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7
|Sunday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 24, Visalia 5
Modesto 8, San Jose 0
Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 3
Stockton 10, Fresno 8
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
