Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 28 11 .667 — Fresno (Colorado) 26…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 28 11 .667 — Fresno (Colorado) 26 16 .619 2 Modesto (Seattle) 23 19 .548 5 Stockton (Oakland) 17 25 .405 11 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 23 18 .561 — Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 20 22 .476 3½ Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 19 22 .463 4 Visalia (Arizona) 11 31 .262 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 13, Modesto 4

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 3

Stockton 8, Fresno 5, 10 innings

Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 24, Visalia 5

Modesto 8, San Jose 0

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 3

Stockton 10, Fresno 8

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.