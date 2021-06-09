Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 21 10 .677 — San Jose (San Francisco) 20…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 21 10 .677 — San Jose (San Francisco) 20 11 .645 1 Modesto (Seattle) 19 12 .613 2 Stockton (Oakland) 12 19 .387 9 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 17 13 .567 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 14 16 .467 3 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 14 17 .452 3½ Visalia (Arizona) 6 25 .194 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 7, Visalia 6

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3

Lake Elsinore 9, Stockton 7

San Jose 11, Modesto 4

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 15, Lake Elsinore 4

Inland Empire 8, Visalia 1

San Jose 7, Stockton 5

Fresno 9, Modesto 1

Wednesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.