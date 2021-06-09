Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|20
|11
|.645
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|19
|12
|.613
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|12
|19
|.387
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|14
|17
|.452
|3½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|25
|.194
|11½
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno 7, Visalia 6
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3
Lake Elsinore 9, Stockton 7
San Jose 11, Modesto 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 15, Lake Elsinore 4
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 1
San Jose 7, Stockton 5
Fresno 9, Modesto 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
