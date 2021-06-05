Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 18 10 .643 — Down East (Texas) 17 11…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 18 10 .643 — Down East (Texas) 17 11 .607 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 11 17 .393 7 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 4 24 .143 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 20 8 .714 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 16 12 .571 4 Salem (Boston) 15 14 .517 5½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 7 22 .241 13½ South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 18 11 .621 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 18 11 .621 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 15 14 .517 3 Augusta (Atlanta) 12 17 .414 6

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 2, game 1

Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 1, game 2

Carolina 6, Down East 5, game 1

Down East 5, Carolina 1, game 2

Salem 2, Lynchburg 0

Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0, game 1

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 2

Charleston 8, Augusta 3

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 0, game 1

Columbia at Myrtle Beach , game 2

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4

Carolina 5, Down East 4

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston 7, Augusta 0, 6 innings

Lynchburg 5, Salem 1

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

