SAN DIEGO (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the US Open:

HOLE: 9.

YARDAGE: 609.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.98.

RANK: 17.

KEY FACT: Russell Henley had an 18-foot birdie putt that would have given him at two-shot lead. He missed the putt, and then missed the 2-foot par putt that dropped him into a share of the 36-hole lead with Richard Bland.

