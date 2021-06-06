CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Huff’s 2 grand slams help Stanford beat UC Irvine 12-4

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 1:48 AM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kody Huff hit two grand slams on Saturday nigh, Christian Robinson hit a solo shot to lead off Stanford’s seven-run second inning and the Cardinal beat UC Irvine 12 at the Stanford Regional.

Top-seeded Stanford (35-14) needs one win on Sunday to clinch a Super Regional berth.

After Robinson’s home run in the bottom of the second, UC Irvine committed errors on three consecutive plays with two outs, allowing Tommy Troy to score and loading the bases to set up the first of Huff’s slams.

Tim Tawa, who went 3 for 5 with a double and two run, hit a two-out single that scored Adam Crampton in the third inning and made it 8-0 and Huff’s second home run made it 12-2 in the eighth.

No. 2 seed UC Irvine (41-17) plays fourth-seeded North Dakota State in a loser-out game Sunday.

Mike Peabody hit a solo shot in the top of the fifth for the Anteaters. Nathan Church hit a RBI single through the right side in the seventh inning and his two-run double in ninth capped the scoring.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

