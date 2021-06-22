CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 11:48 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 26 16 .619
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23 18 .561
Wilmington (Washington) 21 20 .512
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 18 24 .429 8
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 13 27 .325 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 28 13 .683
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 24 19 .558 5
Greenville (Boston) 23 20 .535 6
Rome (Atlanta) 21 20 .512 7
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 20 23 .465 9
Asheville (Houston) 19 23 .452
Hickory (Texas) 15 28 .349 14

___

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 19, Aberdeen 4

Brooklyn 13, Wilmington 1

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 0

Bowling Green at Rome, ppd. to July 10

Greenville 9, Hickory 8, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 2

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 5

Greensboro 9, Greenville 1

Asheville 15, Winston-Salem 14

Bowling Green 18, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 12, Wilmington 3

Rome 14, Aberdeen 0

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, noon

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

