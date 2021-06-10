French Open Results

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 7:27 AM

Thursday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.

