French Open Results

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner (18), Italy, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-1, 7-5, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

Roger Federer (8), Switzerland, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Karolina Muchova (18), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Jessica Pegula (28), United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Anett Kontaveit (30), Estonia, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Ons Jabeur (25), Tunisia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Coco Gauff (24), United States, def. Jennifer Brady (13), United States, 6-1, ret.

Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (11), Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, and Misaki Doi, Japan, 5-2, ret.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (11), Croatia, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Kristyna Pliskova and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Luke Saville, Australia, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Ken Skupski, Britain, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 1-6, 10-5.

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and Barbora Krejcikova (1), Czech Republic, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 10-6.

Rajeev Ram and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Nicolas Mahut and Caroline Garcia, France, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

