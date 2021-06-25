Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|15
|.659
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|25
|20
|.568
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|21
|24
|.455
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|18
|28
|.364
|12½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|14
|32
|.311
|16½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|31
|.310
|16½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|27
|18
|.600
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|27
|18
|.600
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|25
|21
|.543
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|16
|29
|.356
|11½
|Thursday’s Games
Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2
New Hampshire 10, Bowie 2
Erie 9, Akron 7
Reading 10, Binghamton 9, 11 innings
Hartford 3, Richmond 2
|Friday’s Games
Somerset 7, Portland 4
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3
Reading 8, Binghamton 5
Richmond 10, Hartford 9
New Hampshire 10, Bowie 8
Erie 2, Akron 1
|Saturday’s Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled

