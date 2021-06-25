CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | How Maryland is distributing aid to help tenants | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 11:37 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 30 15 .659
Portland (Boston) 25 20 .568 5
New Hampshire (Toronto) 21 24 .455 9
Reading (Philadelphia) 18 28 .364 12½
Hartford (Colorado) 14 32 .311 16½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 31 .310 16½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 17 .614
Erie (Detroit) 28 18 .609
Akron (Cleveland) 27 18 .600 ½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 18 .600 ½
Richmond (San Francisco) 25 21 .543 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 16 29 .356 11½
Thursday’s Games

Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 2

Erie 9, Akron 7

Reading 10, Binghamton 9, 11 innings

Hartford 3, Richmond 2

Friday’s Games

Somerset 7, Portland 4

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3

Reading 8, Binghamton 5

Richmond 10, Hartford 9

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 8

Erie 2, Akron 1

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

<

