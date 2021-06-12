Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|13
|21
|.382
|8
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|23
|.324
|10
|Hartford (Colorado)
|10
|25
|.286
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|10
|25
|.286
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|23
|11
|.676
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|21
|13
|.618
|3½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|20
|13
|.606
|4
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|14
|.600
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|11
|23
|.324
|13½
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire 14, Portland 6, 10 innings
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Akron 7, Altoona 5
Binghamton 5, Bowie 4
Reading 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings
Somerset 5, Erie 2
|Saturday’s Games
Akron 4, Altoona 3, game 1
Altoona 3, Akron 2, game 2
New Hampshire 4, Portland 2
Richmond 7, Harrisburg 4
Bowie 8, Binghamton 7
Reading 8, Hartford 1
Erie 5, Somerset 0
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
