CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 21 13 .618
Portland (Boston) 20 15 .571
New Hampshire (Toronto) 13 21 .382 8
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 23 .324 10
Hartford (Colorado) 10 25 .286 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 10 25 .286 11½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 24 9 .727
Erie (Detroit) 23 11 .676
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 21 13 .618
Akron (Cleveland) 20 13 .606 4
Richmond (San Francisco) 21 14 .600 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 11 23 .324 13½

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 14, Portland 6, 10 innings

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron 7, Altoona 5

Binghamton 5, Bowie 4

Reading 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Somerset 5, Erie 2

Saturday’s Games

Akron 4, Altoona 3, game 1

Altoona 3, Akron 2, game 2

New Hampshire 4, Portland 2

Richmond 7, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 8, Binghamton 7

Reading 8, Hartford 1

Erie 5, Somerset 0

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up