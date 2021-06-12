Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 21 13 .618 — Portland (Boston) 20 15…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 21 13 .618 — Portland (Boston) 20 15 .571 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 13 21 .382 8 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 23 .324 10 Hartford (Colorado) 10 25 .286 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 10 25 .286 11½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 24 9 .727 — Erie (Detroit) 23 11 .676 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 21 13 .618 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 20 13 .606 4 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 14 .600 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 11 23 .324 13½

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 14, Portland 6, 10 innings

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron 7, Altoona 5

Binghamton 5, Bowie 4

Reading 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Somerset 5, Erie 2

Saturday’s Games

Akron 4, Altoona 3, game 1

Altoona 3, Akron 2, game 2

New Hampshire 4, Portland 2

Richmond 7, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 8, Binghamton 7

Reading 8, Hartford 1

Erie 5, Somerset 0

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.