Several teams from the DMV posted messages on social media celebrating Juneteenth, including the Washington Football Team, the Wizards, Capitals and both Baltimore teams.

DMV sports teams celebrate Juneteenth originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Several teams from the DMV posted messages on social media celebrating Juneteenth, including the Washington Football Team, the Wizards, Capitals and both Baltimore teams.

Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, with the first celebration dating back to 1866. It was formally recognized as a federal holiday on Thursday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Last year, the Wizards and Mystics led a march in Washington D.C. in protest of racial injustices across the country.

The Capitals and Monumental Sports released statements of support as well.

Both Baltimore teams posted messages as well. The Orioles retweeted a post from the Players Alliance, and the Ravens released their own statement.

“Juneteenth is an important day in our country,” the Ravens said in their statement. “It is a day for education and reflection, for freedom and promise, for reverence and hope. Today, we recall and commemorate the end of slavery in America.”

With DC United hosting Inter Miami Saturday night, all MLS clubs will play the Black national anthem over the weekend.