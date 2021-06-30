Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Danish minister: Qatar getting 2022 World Cup was ‘wrong’

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 1:11 PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s culture minister criticized FIFA’s bid process that allowed Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup, saying Wednesday it was “wrong” and raised questions of corruption in international sports organizations.

Joy Mogensen said it “undermines the values and integrity of the beautiful sport that binds the world together.”

In a statement after a virtual meeting of the Nordic culture ministers that she hosted, Mogensen said the five nations — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland — “share a similar view of the problem.”

“Closeness and corruption is something we must get rid of in top sports,” she said, adding that the Nordic countries must work together “if we want to get anywhere.”

In 2010, Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a contentious FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights.

The natural gas-rich emirate has spent tens of billions of dollars to build hotels, a new transport system and lavish stadiums to cope with staging one of the biggest sporting events.

