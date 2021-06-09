CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. numbers hit new lows | US to purchase vaccines to share globally | DC-area vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Blackhawks, F Lukas Reichel…

Blackhawks, F Lukas Reichel agree to 3-year contract

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday they had agreed to an entry-level contract with Lukas Reichel after selecting the forward in the first round of the 2020 NHL draft.

Reichel’s three-year deal runs through the 2023-24 season with a $925,000 salary-cap hit. General manager Stan Bowman said Reichel made “tremendous strides” during his second year with Eisbären Berlin in Germany’s top professional league.

“The game appeared to slow down for him this past season, which allowed his playmaking skills to be on full display,” Bowman said in a release. “Bringing him over to North America is the logical next step for his continued development and we’re excited to be able to add such a young, dynamic player to our forward group.”

Reichel, 19, was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in last year’s draft. He had 10 goals and 17 assists in 38 games with Eisbären Berlin this season, and then added two goals and three assists in nine playoff appearances while helping his team win the DEL championship.

Reichel also played for Germany at this year’s world championships, finishing with two goals and four assists in nine games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

As agencies rebuild staff capacity, OPM finalizes new rehiring tool for former employees

Once it resolves the records backlog, NARA believes it'll emerge from the pandemic more efficient than before

Financial management workforce to get boost from new learning portal

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up