Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 48 31 .608 _
Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 1
Toronto 40 36 .526
New York 40 38 .513
Baltimore 25 54 .316 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 45 32 .584 _
Cleveland 42 33 .560 2
Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½
Detroit 34 45 .430 12
Kansas City 33 44 .429 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 31 .608 _
Oakland 47 33 .588
Seattle 41 38 .519 7
Los Angeles 38 40 .487
Texas 30 48 .385 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 40 34 .541 _
Washington 38 38 .500 3
Atlanta 37 40 .481
Philadelphia 36 40 .474 5
Miami 33 44 .429

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 33 .582 _
Chicago 42 37 .532 4
Cincinnati 39 38 .506 6
St. Louis 38 41 .481 8
Pittsburgh 29 48 .377 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 28 .641 _
Los Angeles 48 31 .608
San Diego 47 33 .588 4
Colorado 32 47 .405 18½
Arizona 22 58 .275 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2

Texas 4, Kansas City 1

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 13, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9, Houston 7

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 6-3) at Toronto (Ray 5-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-8) at Boston (Pivetta 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 1

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 7, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Cincinnati (Santillan 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 6-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Computers in your clothing? Army wants to embed chips into fabric

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

Air Mobility Command learns to provide support ‘at the speed of data’

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up