All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|48
|31
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|32
|.595
|1
|Toronto
|40
|36
|.526
|6½
|New York
|40
|38
|.513
|7½
|Baltimore
|25
|54
|.316
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|33
|.560
|2
|Minnesota
|33
|43
|.434
|11½
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|12
|Kansas City
|33
|44
|.429
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|31
|.608
|_
|Oakland
|47
|33
|.588
|1½
|Seattle
|41
|38
|.519
|7
|Los Angeles
|38
|40
|.487
|9½
|Texas
|30
|48
|.385
|17½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|34
|.541
|_
|Washington
|38
|38
|.500
|3
|Atlanta
|37
|40
|.481
|4½
|Philadelphia
|36
|40
|.474
|5
|Miami
|33
|44
|.429
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|33
|.582
|_
|Chicago
|42
|37
|.532
|4
|Cincinnati
|39
|38
|.506
|6
|St. Louis
|38
|41
|.481
|8
|Pittsburgh
|29
|48
|.377
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|28
|.641
|_
|Los Angeles
|48
|31
|.608
|2½
|San Diego
|47
|33
|.588
|4
|Colorado
|32
|47
|.405
|18½
|Arizona
|22
|58
|.275
|29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2
Texas 4, Kansas City 1
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 13, Detroit 5
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 9, Houston 7
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 6-3) at Toronto (Ray 5-3), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-8) at Boston (Pivetta 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 1
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Monday’s Games
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 7, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Cincinnati (Santillan 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-9), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 6-6), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.