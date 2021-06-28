All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 48 31 .608 _ Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 48 31 .608 _ Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 1 Toronto 40 36 .526 6½ New York 40 38 .513 7½ Baltimore 25 54 .316 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 45 32 .584 _ Cleveland 42 33 .560 2 Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½ Detroit 34 45 .430 12 Kansas City 33 44 .429 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 48 31 .608 _ Oakland 47 33 .588 1½ Seattle 41 38 .519 7 Los Angeles 38 40 .487 9½ Texas 30 48 .385 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 40 34 .541 _ Washington 38 38 .500 3 Atlanta 37 40 .481 4½ Philadelphia 36 40 .474 5 Miami 33 44 .429 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 33 .582 _ Chicago 42 37 .532 4 Cincinnati 39 38 .506 6 St. Louis 38 41 .481 8 Pittsburgh 29 48 .377 16

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 50 28 .641 _ Los Angeles 48 31 .608 2½ San Diego 47 33 .588 4 Colorado 32 47 .405 18½ Arizona 22 58 .275 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2

Texas 4, Kansas City 1

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 13, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9, Houston 7

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 6-3) at Toronto (Ray 5-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-8) at Boston (Pivetta 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 1

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 7, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Cincinnati (Santillan 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 6-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

