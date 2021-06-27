Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 47 31 .603 _
Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 ½
Toronto 40 36 .526 6
New York 40 37 .519
Baltimore 24 54 .308 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 45 32 .584 _
Cleveland 41 33 .554
Detroit 34 44 .436 11½
Kansas City 33 43 .434 11½
Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 30 .615 _
Oakland 47 33 .588 2
Seattle 41 38 .519
Los Angeles 37 40 .481 10½
Texas 30 48 .385 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 40 33 .548 _
Washington 37 38 .493 4
Atlanta 37 40 .481 5
Philadelphia 36 39 .480 5
Miami 33 44 .429 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 33 .577 _
Chicago 42 35 .545
Cincinnati 38 38 .500 6
St. Louis 37 41 .474 8
Pittsburgh 29 47 .382 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 27 .649 _
Los Angeles 46 31 .597 4
San Diego 47 33 .588
Colorado 31 47 .397 19½
Arizona 22 57 .278 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Houston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 13, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Kansas City 0

Houston 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, sus.

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2

Texas 4, Kansas City 1

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 1

Miami 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 10, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 10, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 1

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Faria 0-0) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

