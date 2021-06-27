All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|47
|31
|.603
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|32
|.595
|½
|Toronto
|40
|36
|.526
|6
|New York
|40
|37
|.519
|6½
|Baltimore
|24
|54
|.308
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|33
|.554
|2½
|Detroit
|34
|44
|.436
|11½
|Kansas City
|33
|43
|.434
|11½
|Minnesota
|33
|43
|.434
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|30
|.615
|_
|Oakland
|47
|33
|.588
|2
|Seattle
|41
|38
|.519
|7½
|Los Angeles
|37
|40
|.481
|10½
|Texas
|30
|48
|.385
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|Washington
|37
|38
|.493
|4
|Atlanta
|37
|40
|.481
|5
|Philadelphia
|36
|39
|.480
|5
|Miami
|33
|44
|.429
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|33
|.577
|_
|Chicago
|42
|35
|.545
|2½
|Cincinnati
|38
|38
|.500
|6
|St. Louis
|37
|41
|.474
|8
|Pittsburgh
|29
|47
|.382
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|27
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|46
|31
|.597
|4
|San Diego
|47
|33
|.588
|4½
|Colorado
|31
|47
|.397
|19½
|Arizona
|22
|57
|.278
|29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 3, Houston 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 12, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 13, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 8, Kansas City 0
Houston 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, sus.
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2
Texas 4, Kansas City 1
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 1
Miami 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 10, San Diego 1
San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 1
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 4
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Faria 0-0) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.