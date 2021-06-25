CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 46 31 .597 _
Boston 45 31 .592 ½
New York 40 35 .533 5
Toronto 38 36 .514
Baltimore 24 52 .316 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 31 .587 _
Cleveland 41 32 .562 2
Kansas City 33 41 .446 10½
Detroit 32 43 .427 12
Minnesota 32 43 .427 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 47 28 .627 _
Oakland 46 32 .590
Seattle 40 37 .519 8
Los Angeles 36 39 .480 11
Texas 28 48 .368 19½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 39 32 .549 _
Washington 36 37 .493 4
Atlanta 36 39 .480 5
Philadelphia 35 38 .479 5
Miami 32 43 .427 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 33 .566 _
Chicago 42 34 .553 1
Cincinnati 37 37 .500 5
St. Louis 36 40 .474 7
Pittsburgh 28 46 .378 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 49 26 .653 _
Los Angeles 45 31 .592
San Diego 46 32 .590
Colorado 31 45 .408 18½
Arizona 21 56 .273 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Houston 12, Detroit 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7

Texas 9, Kansas City 4

Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

Houston at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-3) at Toronto (Ryu 6-4), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Zimmer 3-0) at Texas (Gibson 5-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1) at Detroit (Peralta 0-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 3

Washington 7, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4, 11 innings

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Miami 11, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

San Diego 11, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-10), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-5) at Miami (Thompson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-7) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

