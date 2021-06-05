CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » Sports » Arizona pulls away from…

Arizona pulls away from Grand Canyon with 12-6 win

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 2:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tanner O’Tremba batted 3 for 4 with a home run and Tony Bullard and Kobe Kato each went 3 for 5 and the trio combined to drive in seven runs and Arizona fought off Grand Canyon at the end for a 12-6 win in the Tucson Regional late Friday.

Arizona scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning while sending 10 batters to the plate for the game’s final margin in an almost four-hour contest.

The Lopes, in their first post-season appearance at the Division I level, led 4-0 after 1 1/2 innings before Arizona began chipping away.

Arizona (41-15) scored a pair in the bottom of the second and a run in each of the next two innings before taking the lead for good on O’Tremba’s two-run homer in the sixth.

The two squads combined to pound out 31 total hits and the Wildcats (41-15) batted .414 (17 for 41) at the plate.

Jacob Wilson went 3 for 5 for Grand Canyon (39-20-1).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

Rocket delivery service might be coming to an Air Force near you

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up