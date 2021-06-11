CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Amazon wins main TV…

Amazon wins main TV rights for French soccer

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 12:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — The French football league’s board of directors has awarded Amazon the majority of the TV rights for its matches in the top two divisions for 2021-24.

The league said on Friday the lots feature 304 top-tier matches — 10 of them showcase matches — and 304 second-division matches per season.

“This decision, taken unanimously by the board of directors minus one abstention, will allow French football to benefit from the arrival of a new major player, Amazon,” French league president Vincent Labrune said.

The league did not reveal financial details of the contract. L’Equipe newspaper valued the global deal including other broadcasters at 663 millions euros ($800 million) per year.

That’s a big drop from the 2020-24 rights deal that collapsed within months when Mediapro could not afford to pay, leading to the rights being sent back to market.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

Moving industry facing 'perfect storm' of demand for military transitions this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up