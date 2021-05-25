MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Washington, Pitt hold off UNC for 5-3 win in ACC pool play

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 11:07 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ron Washington Jr. hit a two-run home run, Jordan McCrum threw two hitless innings of reliefs and No. 10 seed Pittsburgh beat North Carolina 5-3 on Tuesday night in pool play at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The Panthers (23-19) play third-seeded N.C. State on Thursday.

Washington’s homer to left-center gave Pitt a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth. After a hit by pitch and a walk to open the bottom of the inning, McCrum relieved Chase Smith. McCrum struck out Clemente Inclan and then walked Brett Centracchio to load the base before Caleb Roberts scored from third on a fielder’s choice to make it a one-run game but Max Reimer struck out to end the threat.

Angel Zarate went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and run from the leadoff spot for the sixth-seeded Tar Heels (26-25). Roberts had a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to trimmed UNC’s deficit to 3-2.

North Carolina plays N.C. State on Friday.

