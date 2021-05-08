CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Vernon throws 1st no-hitter for North Carolina Central

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 1:22 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Central right-hander Austin Vernon tossed the first no-hitter since the baseball program was reinstated in 2007, shutting down Delaware State 10-0 on Friday night.

Vernon, a junior and native of Raleigh, struck out eight and walked one in his second shutout in his last three starts. Vernon (4-3) has 87 strikeouts this season, tying Devin Sweet’s school mark set in 2018.

Tristan Shea, Chet Sikes and Cameron Norgren all homered to back Vernon’s big game and helping NCCU (19-17, 11-10 MEAC) to the victory.

The Eagles scored two runs on bases-loaded walks in the eighth inning to reach the 10-run rule and end the game — sealing Vernon’s no-hitter.

Cole Bates (2-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss for Delaware State (13-21, 11-13 MEAC).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

