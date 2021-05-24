USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Arkansas (32)
|42-10
|800
|1
|2. Texas
|40-13
|746
|3
|3. Vanderbilt
|39-13
|736
|2
|4. Tennessee
|42-14
|695
|4
|5. Texas Tech
|35-13
|634
|5
|6. Mississippi State
|40-13
|621
|6
|7. Arizona
|38-14
|602
|10
|8. Notre Dame
|29-10
|577
|9
|9. Oregon
|35-13
|498
|7
|10. East Carolina
|38-13
|474
|11
|11. Mississippi
|38-17
|467
|12
|12. Stanford
|31-13
|452
|15
|13. Florida
|35-19
|427
|8
|14. TCU
|36-16
|360
|13
|15. UC Irvine
|36-16
|239
|22
|16. Southern Miss
|35-17
|230
|17
|17. NC State
|28-15
|215
|24
|18. Gonzaga
|32-15
|210
|20
|19. Charlotte
|39-17
|201
|19
|20. Louisiana Tech
|36-16
|200
|14
|21. Old Dominion
|38-14
|133
|25
|22. Florida State
|29-21
|111
|16
|23. Arizona State
|32-17
|110
|NR
|24. South Carolina
|33-20
|106
|18
|25. Nebraska
|29-11
|104
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 21 UCLA (32-18); No. 23 Louisville (27-21).
Others receiving votes: Liberty (37-12) 66; UCLA (32-18) 58; Miami (32-17) 55; Oklahoma State (32-16) 54; Georgia Tech (28-21) 34; Fairfield (35-1) 31; Louisville (27-21) 19; UC Santa Barbara (35-18) 19; LSU (34-21) 17; Oregon State (33-20) 17; Wright State (32-11) 13; Michigan (26-15) 12; Dallas Baptist (33-15) 11; Connecticut (30-16) 9; Grand Canyon (36-19) 7; Maryland (26-15) 7; Virginia (27-22) 5; Campbell (33-14) 4; VCU (34-14) 4; Northeastern (32-9) 3; San Diego (31-11) 2; Wofford (35-19) 2; Central Michigan (36-16) 1; Indiana (24-16) 1; USC Upstate (37-14) 1.
