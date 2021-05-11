Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|2
|3
|.500
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Tacoma 9, El Paso 4
Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5
Reno 6, Salt Lake 5
Sugar Land 15, Albuquerque 1
Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 10, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 3
Reno 8, Salt Lake 3
Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 3
Albuquerque 6, Sugar Land 4
El Paso 5, Tacoma 1
|Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 6
Salt Lake 10, Reno 9, 10 innings
Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 3
Tacoma 3, El Paso 2, 10 innings
Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 6
|Tuesday’s Game
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.