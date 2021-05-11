CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 2:02 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 4 1 .800
Sugar Land (Houston) 4 1 .800
El Paso (San Diego) 2 3 .400 2
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 4 .200 3
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 4 .200 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 4 1 .800
Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 2 .600 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 2 .600 1
Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 3 .500 2
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 4 .200 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Tacoma 9, El Paso 4

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5

Reno 6, Salt Lake 5

Sugar Land 15, Albuquerque 1

Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 10, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 3

Reno 8, Salt Lake 3

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 3

Albuquerque 6, Sugar Land 4

El Paso 5, Tacoma 1

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 6

Salt Lake 10, Reno 9, 10 innings

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 3

Tacoma 3, El Paso 2, 10 innings

Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 6

Tuesday’s Game

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

