Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 16 6 .727 — Round Rock (Texas) 15…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 16 6 .727 — Round Rock (Texas) 15 8 .652 1½ El Paso (San Diego) 9 12 .429 6½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 8 14 .364 8 Albuquerque (Colorado) 7 16 .304 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 16 7 .696 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 12 11 .522 4 Tacoma (Seattle) 12 11 .522 4 Sacramento (San Francisco) 9 14 .397 7 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 14 .397 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 10, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 5

Reno 7, Tacoma 6

Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 0

Oklahoma City 20, El Paso 9

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 6

Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 7

Tacoma 11, Reno 4

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

