Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 1:53 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 10 3 .769
El Paso (San Diego) 8 5 .615 2
Sugar Land (Houston) 8 5 .615 2
Albuquerque (Colorado) 3 10 .231 7
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 10 .231 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 10 3 .769
Las Vegas (Oakland) 7 6 .538 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 6 7 .462 4
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 8 .385 5
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 8 .385 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugarland 7, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 4

Reno 3, Sacramento 2

Round Rock 10, Tacoma 5

Las Vegas 16, Salt Lake 8

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

