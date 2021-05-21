Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 10 3 .769 — El Paso (San Diego)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 10 3 .769 — El Paso (San Diego) 8 5 .615 2 Sugar Land (Houston) 8 5 .615 2 Albuquerque (Colorado) 3 10 .231 7 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 10 .231 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 10 3 .769 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 7 6 .538 3 Sacramento (San Francisco) 6 7 .462 4 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 8 .385 5 Tacoma (Seattle) 5 8 .385 5

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugarland 7, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 4

Reno 3, Sacramento 2

Round Rock 10, Tacoma 5

Las Vegas 16, Salt Lake 8

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

