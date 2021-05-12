CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 12:06 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 5 1 .833
Sugar Land (Houston) 5 1 .833
El Paso (San Diego) 2 3 .400
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 5 .167 4
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 5 .167 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 5 1 .833
Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 2 .600
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 2 .600
Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 3 .400
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 5 .167 4

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 6

Salt Lake 10, Reno 9, 10 innings

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 3

Tacoma 3, El Paso 2, 10 innings

Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 6

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 10, Oklahoma City 2

Reno 12, Salt Lake 5

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4

El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

