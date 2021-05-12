Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 5 1 .833 — Sugar Land (Houston) 5…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 5 1 .833 — Sugar Land (Houston) 5 1 .833 — El Paso (San Diego) 2 3 .400 2½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 5 .167 4 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 5 .167 4 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 5 1 .833 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 2 .600 1½ Tacoma (Seattle) 3 2 .600 1½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 3 .400 2½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 5 .167 4

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 6

Salt Lake 10, Reno 9, 10 innings

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 3

Tacoma 3, El Paso 2, 10 innings

Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 6

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 10, Oklahoma City 2

Reno 12, Salt Lake 5

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4

El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

