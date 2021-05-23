PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)
|Kiawah Island, S.C..
|Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Par out
|454
|434
|534-36
|Phil Mickelson
|545
|425
|434-36
|Louis Oosthuizen
|454
|444
|434-36
|Brooks Koepka
|374
|433
|634-37
___
|Par in
|454
|434
|534-36-72—288
|Phil Mickelson
|354
|544
|444-37-73—282
|Louis Oosthuizen
|553
|634
|434-37-73—284
|Brooks Koepka
|564
|533
|434-37-74—284
