PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 7:29 PM

Sunday
At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)
Kiawah Island, S.C..
Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72
Final Round
Par out 454 434 534-36
Phil Mickelson 545 425 434-36
Louis Oosthuizen 454 444 434-36
Brooks Koepka 374 433 634-37

___

Par in 454 434 534-36-72—288
Phil Mickelson 354 544 444-37-73—282
Louis Oosthuizen 553 634 434-37-73—284
Brooks Koepka 564 533 434-37-74—284

