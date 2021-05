Mutua Madrid Open Results

Saturday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,614,465 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, 6-3, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Tim Puetz and Alexander Zverev, Germany, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

