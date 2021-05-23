Most Majors

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 7:25 PM

Golfers who have won at least four professional major championships:

18 — Jack Nicklaus

15 — Tiger Woods

11 — Walter Hagen

9 — Ben Hogan; Gary Player

8 — Tom Watson

7 — Harry Vardon; Bobby Jones; Gene Sarazen; Sam Snead; Arnold Palmer

6 — Lee Trevino; Nick Faldo; Phil Mickelson

5 — J.H. Taylor; James Braid; Byron Nelson; Peter Thomson; Seve Ballesteros

4 — Tom Morris Sr.; Tom Morris Jr.; Jamie Anderson; James Barnes; Bobby Locke; Raymond Floyd; Rory McIlroy; Ernie Els;

Willie Park; Brooks Koepka

