AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .398; Mercedes, Chicago, .386; Buxton, Minnesota, .370; Bogaerts, Boston, .356; Martinez, Boston, .348; Alvarez, Houston, .337; Walsh, Los Angeles, .333; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .330; Mullins, Baltimore, .320; Gurriel, Houston, .318.

RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 28; Canha, Oakland, 27; Bichette, Toronto, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Solak, Texas, 22; Verdugo, Boston, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 31; Grichuk, Toronto, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 25; Devers, Boston, 24; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; 7 tied at 22.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Martinez, Boston, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Candelario, Detroit, 36; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 36; Gurriel, Houston, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; 8 tied at 34.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Brantley, Houston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Gurriel, Houston, 9; Lowrie, Oakland, 9; Naylor, Cleveland, 9; Robert, Chicago, 9; Seager, Seattle, 9; Soler, Kansas City, 9.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 2.

HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; 11 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Grossman, Detroit, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Bichette, Toronto, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Semien, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-2; Matz, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 1.26; Means, Baltimore, 1.37; Cole, New York, 1.61; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Boyd, Detroit, 2.27; Cease, Chicago, 2.37; Gibson, Texas, 2.40; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.43; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.98; Irvin, Oakland, 3.09.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 77; Cole, New York, 66; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 64; Means, Baltimore, 50; Bassitt, Oakland, 43; Berríos, Minnesota, 42; Giolito, Chicago, 41; Bundy, Los Angeles, 40; Cease, Chicago, 40; Duffy, Kansas City, 40.

