Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Stockton (Oakland)
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|1
|6
|.143
|4
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Inland Empire 11, Lake Elsinore 7
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Modesto 2
Fresno 9, Visalia 2
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. (postponed)
|Wednesday’s Games
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
