Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _ Modesto (Seattle) 0 0 .000…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _ Modesto (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _ San Jose (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _ Stockton (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _ Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _ Visalia (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 8

San Jose 3, Fresno 1

Modesto 5, Stockton 2

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 1

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Stockton 10, Modesto 8

Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5, 11 innings

San Jose 5, Fresno 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

