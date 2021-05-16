CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 10:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 9 3 .750
Modesto (Seattle) 9 3 .750
San Jose (San Francisco) 7 5 .583 2
Stockton (Oakland) 4 8 .333 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 7 5 .583
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 5 .545 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 7 .364
Visalia (Arizona) 1 11 .083 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Modesto 9, Rancho Cucamonga 7

Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 3

Fresno 14, Visalia 4

San Jose 2, Stockton 0

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 6, Visalia 2

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7

San Jose 11, Stockton 2

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up