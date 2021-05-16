Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 9 3 .750 — Modesto (Seattle) 9 3 .750…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 9 3 .750 — Modesto (Seattle) 9 3 .750 — San Jose (San Francisco) 7 5 .583 2 Stockton (Oakland) 4 8 .333 5 South Division W L Pct. GB Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 7 5 .583 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 5 .545 ½ Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 7 .364 2½ Visalia (Arizona) 1 11 .083 6

Saturday’s Games

Modesto 9, Rancho Cucamonga 7

Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 3

Fresno 14, Visalia 4

San Jose 2, Stockton 0

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 6, Visalia 2

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7

San Jose 11, Stockton 2

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

