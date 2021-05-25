Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|17
|.105
|11
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|14
|5
|.738
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|2
|17
|.105
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|10
|.474
|2
___
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fredericksburg 2, Down East 0
Carolina 23, Kannapolis 7
Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 3
Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3
Augusta 4, Columbia 3, 10 innings
Charleston 3, Fayetteville 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
