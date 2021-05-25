Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 13 6 .684 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 11 8…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 13 6 .684 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 11 8 .579 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 9 10 .474 4 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 17 .105 11 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 14 5 .738 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 13 6 .684 1 Salem (Boston) 11 8 .579 3 Fredericksburg (Washington) 2 17 .105 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 11 8 .579 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 10 9 .526 1 Augusta (Atlanta) 9 10 .474 2 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 9 10 .474 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 2, Down East 0

Carolina 23, Kannapolis 7

Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 3

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3

Augusta 4, Columbia 3, 10 innings

Charleston 3, Fayetteville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

