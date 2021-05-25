MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 11:27 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 13 6 .684
Carolina (Milwaukee) 11 8 .579 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 10 .474 4
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 17 .105 11
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 14 5 .738
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 13 6 .684 1
Salem (Boston) 11 8 .579 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 2 17 .105 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 11 8 .579
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 10 9 .526 1
Augusta (Atlanta) 9 10 .474 2
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 9 10 .474 2

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 2, Down East 0

Carolina 23, Kannapolis 7

Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 3

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3

Augusta 4, Columbia 3, 10 innings

Charleston 3, Fayetteville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

